Denver Airport Travelers Are Saving Big on Long-Term Airport Parking with This Discounted Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --More travelers have been able to save on airport parking fees in Denver. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking to the market, continues to sell cheap off airport parking for the Denver International Airport. Sold starting at $4.25/day, the parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from DIA, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"Our parking deals are perfect for long-term airport parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "The savings you get per day quickly adds up. Frequent travelers love the savings they get."



"Plus, our parking deals are tied with licensed, five-star facilities near DIA. As such, security of your vehicle has never been an issue."



Parking at the economy lot of the Denver International Airport currently costs $16/day while valet service costs $33/day. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're able to sell these deals at rock-bottom prices because they're unbranded," said Murray. "Unbranded here simply means travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase."



"That's why we guarantee travelers they'll be paired up with only licensed facilities."



To purchase a deal for DIA starting at $4.25/day, visit the On Air Parking DIA parking reservation page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.