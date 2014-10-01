Denver Based Office Evolution Celebrates Continued Growth with Its Tenth Colorado Location

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Office Evolution, a national provider of executive suite, virtual office and co-working business centers, celebrates continued success with the opening of its tenth Colorado front range location. The new Aurora location at 6105 S. Main Street, Suite 200, easily accessible immediately off E-470 in the Southlands Mall outdoor lifestyle center opened its doors on October 1, 2014.



"The rental office space industry has been made far too complicated with lengthy contracts and hidden fees, that quite frankly are not necessary, especially for the small business owner just starting out” said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and CEO of Office Evolution. “Our mission is to help small businesses grow by creating the ideal environment and support system for them to prosper.” With world-class technology, supportive and professional office staff, and 24/7 access, Office Evolution allows entrepreneurs to focus on growing their own client base.



In response to growing demand for flexible and affordable office space in the Denver Metro area, Office Evolution has simplified the process of leasing temporary or permanent offices. “I was attracted to the Office Evolution franchise because of the ease of management, professional leadership and experience,” said Aurora franchise owner and entrepreneur Ryan Coburn. “The independence it allows for prospective business owners is a huge bonus”



Office Evolution’s Aurora business center boasts 22 executive suites, multiple size conference rooms and a training room to fit 30+ people, a 2000’ outdoor patio, 24/7 access, free parking plus a myriad of restaurants and shopping opportunities just steps away.



In celebration of their arrival into the Aurora business community, Office Evolution invites business people and consumers to two grand opening celebrations at 6105 S. Main Street, Suite 200 (above Old Chicago) in the Southlands Mall:



-Thursday, November 6th, 5:30 PM - 8:30PM

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in conjunction with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, followed by a Reception featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, tours and giveaways



-Friday, November 7th, 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Open House featuring tours, refreshments and giveaways



RSVPs are requested to 303-376-6323 or Eileen.Proctor@OfficeEvolution.com.



About Office Evolution

Colorado-based Office Evolution is a national operator of executive suite, virtual office and co-working business centers with 25 locations open or under development across the country. In business since 2003, Office Evolution is committed to help business owners fulfill their dreams by taking the work out of running an office. Office Evolution delivers quality service and amenities, and provides opportunities to connect and share knowledge with like-minded professionals. Meeting and training rooms, co-working and virtual office solutions, professional call answering management offer the right mix of services to help business owners succeed.



SOURCE: Office Evolution



For more information on franchise opportunities, visit http://www.officeevolution.com

Media Contact:

Kristie Kederis

Do Good! Public Relations

312-375-0740

kristie.kederis@dogoodpr.com