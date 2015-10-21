Denver, Colorado Pianist Louis Colaiannia to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --World-renowned musician, Louis Colaiannia, will be on stage at Carnegie Hall, Saturday, October 24, 2015 performing at the Enlightened Piano Radio Awards Ceremony and Concert.



"A live performance at this amazing Hall that opened in 1891 with all the amazing people and memorable events that have enlivened the Hall…well, I am speechless," Colaiannia said.



As Colaiannia drove from Colorado to New York during a phone interview he reminisced about his journey and love of music.



His thoughts turned immediately to his first piano teacher, Delome Kerstner, now 90 years old.



"I called her after I learned about the opportunity and we chatted about how my love to play piano started in her living room in Colorado when I was five years old," he said.



"She wished me well with such loving charm and warm spirit. Reaching out to her to share this wonderful honor brought me back to those early days and my love of the piano," he added.



Colaiannia has been on various stages around the world. He says, as his drives east, he is not feeling at all nervous. Just the opposite, he said. "I have lots of positive energy."



His performance in Weill Recital Hall will place him in a unique club of pianists from Colorado, according to Carnegie Hall performance history records.



Enlightened Piano Radio is an online radio station and international co-op of piano artists who create original contemporary piano music.



This 2015 concert and awards ceremony features Colaiannia and 24 performers from the Enlightened Piano artist roster, which now carries nearly 100 artists from around the globe.



Performances include the nominees in this year's Enlightened Piano awards categories of "Best Piano Jazz Album," "Best Solo Piano Album," "Best Piano Album with Instrumentation," and "Album of the Year."



Winners in each category will be announced and trophies awarded at the show.



Colaiannia is a nominee in the "Best Piano Album with Instrumentation." He will also announce for another category.



Performers: Cathy Oakes, Donovan Johnson, Rebecca Harrold, Judson Hurd, Louis Colaiannia, Darla Bower, Christoph Pagel, Timothy Neumark, Michael Dulin, John Paris, Lynn Yew Evers, Rada Neal, Doug Hammer and Amethyste Spardel, Attila Gibson, Brenda Warren, Gary Girouard, Gary Schmidt, Isadar, Greg Starr, Jennifer Thomas, Marc Andre Pepin, Mark Pinkus, Pete Calandra, Sonaljit Mukhurjee, and Greg Maroney.



"To be among this list of the world's best pianists is a distinct privilege," he said. "To perform in Carnegie Hall among my peers and friends is just incredible."



About Louis Colaiannia

Colaiannia is a virtuoso of classical piano, accomplished songwriter, arranger and performer. He is also a multi-zone Nomination recipient: (Best Ambient Album 2011, Holiday Album of the Year 2012, and Best Chill/Groove 2013)



He holds a Mozart Award for his contributions to music, and his latest release, Closer, continues to show his versatility. Louis is a Primo Award winner two years in a row (2011 and 2012) for Italian American Entertainer of the Year and was recently inducted into the Colorado Italian American Hall of Fame 2012.



Colaiannia performs nationally and recently signed a contract to tour India. He has performed at the Keystone Jazz Festival, Copper Mountain Jazz Festival, the Festival Italiano and the Woodland Park Jazz Festival.



Colaiannia is hosting a radio show packed with Smooth AC to New Age/Ambient music and guest appearances. Catch the show via the internet (http://www.kygt.org) or at KYGT (102.7 FM).



More about Colaiannia on Facebook and YouTube and at:

About the Enlightened Piano Radio Awards Ceremony and Concert at:

About Enlightened Piano Radio at:

About Carnegie Hall at:

