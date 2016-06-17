Denver Dentist Dr. Erik Manos Celebrates 25 Years of Practice at Accent Dental

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Dr. Erik Manos, dentist in Denver, CO is celebrating his 25 th year at Accent Dental, where he provides a wide range of dental services for local patients. Dr. Manos and his staff are known for providing friendly, relaxed, and quality dental care at their office located in Cherry Creek North. As a skilled dentist with decades of experience, Dr. Manos is able to provide general, cosmetic, and emergency dental services.



The prevention of oral decay and disease is a top priority for Dr. Manos and his staff, and they provide routine exams and teeth cleanings to help patients maintain ideal oral health as well as check regularly for any potential signs of decay or disease. Dr. Manos encourages patients to attend routine exams twice yearly so any instance of decay or disease can be detected in its earliest stages, and as such, can be treated with the least invasive measures possible.



When restorative care is needed, Dr. Manos offers expert solutions for patients including dental fillings and crowns. For patients who have lost any of their permanent teeth, Dr. Manos can also offer dentures and partial dentures to help patients restore function and aesthetics to their smiles. Throughout his years of practice, Dr. Manos has also become skilled with a variety of cosmetic procedures to help patients with healthy teeth feel confident about the appearance of their smiles. Some of these cosmetic options include tooth-colored fillings as well as dental veneers. Veneers, which are thin shells of ceramic or resin material, are specially designed for each patient to fit over the surface of their existing teeth in a way that transforms the appearance of their smile. Veneers can be used to conceal teeth that are mildly gapped, crowded, or misaligned, as well as teeth that are permanently stained, chipped, broken, or asymmetrical.



Dr. Manos also offers Invisalign clear aligners for patients who desire straighter smiles without the use of traditional metal braces. This latest orthodontic technology allows patients to improve their smiles with removable clear plastic trays worn over the teeth that are virtually invisible at speaking distance. Dr. Manos is a certified Invisalign provider and can help patients determine if they are a good candidate for this procedure.



Patients of Dr. Manos also have access to emergent after-hours care in the case of a dental emergency like a cracked, broken, or dislodged tooth. Dr. Manos provides his patients with his personal cell phone number if they need immediate treatment outside of regular business hours.



About Dr. Erik Manos

Dr. Manos completed his formal dental education at one of the top-ranked schools in the nation, Creighton University School of Dentistry. Throughout his career, Dr. Manos has remained involved in continuing education to always provide his patients with the latest and most advanced care.



