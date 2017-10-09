Denver, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Denver homeowners looking for expert electricians to update electrical systems need not search further. Master electrician James Mowrer is extending specialized service in rewiring of old homes from early 1900s era to save the city (and home owner) from threats of fire hazards from outdated wiring. The founder of leading NC electrical company B-Right Electrical, James Mowrer, now caters to all sizes and types of electrical projects across Denver and its surrounding towns and cities.



A name of good reputation across the North Carolina electrical industry for 25+ years, B-Right Electrical is renowned for providing reliable and prompt Master Quality electrical services 24/7. The company works on both residential and commercial projects. James and his team (including his son Jared) are fully licensed, insured, bonded and certified electricians. James is a full-time Master Electrician and is widely acclaimed as one of the best troubleshooters in the NC electrical market.



An upgrade of old electrical systems is a complex process and calls for a master electrician. If looking to update or upgrade an electrical system for home or office, look no further. "The founder, James is one of the most sought-after master electricians in the industry with years of experience in rewiring of old homes in historical districts as well as log cabins, farm houses, garages, old barns etc. We will help you with complete replacement of fuses and breaker boxes to ensure no potential fire hazards from old wiring. B-Right has been in the industry for 25+ years and knows what it takes to keep circuits up to date and home/offices safe," stated a leading spokesperson from B-Right Electrical.



The company offers rewiring services for old animal hospitals, motor and auto dealerships and industrial plants, and more.



In addition to upgrades, James and his team are also experienced in all other kinds of electrical projects for homes and offices. From adding minor plugs and switches to elaborate 3-phase wiring - the company is flexible for expert assistance in anything when it comes to electrical.



"We are glad to announce that from now on we would be working on all sizes of electrical projects. No job is too big or too small for us. Whether you want to install your new ceiling fan or repair your sauna tub or replace the whole meter box - we will work on anything. We are experts in locating and troubleshooting the issue the first time. B-Right is committed to retain the security of your home and your peace of mind."



All services provided by the company are 100% guaranteed and warranted.



"We promise you fair, affordable and upfront pricing. Your utmost satisfaction is the most important watchword for our whole team."



To contact B-Right Electrical to update old wiring or other electrical services, visit http://berightelectrical.com.



