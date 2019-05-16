Deperlite Showcases Its Craftsmanship to the World

La Tourette, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --Deperlite has over a hundred years of experience in making bedding products. Its high-end design and superior quality have attracted consumers from all over the world. Recently, the company has revealed that it has been using the wool from goats under a specific condition, which offers differentiated feeling comparing to other materials.



Deperlite believes that treating natural and medical knowledge as critical guidance and a source of inspiration can innovation and health to all of their customers. Since the 18th century, such beliefs have motivated the company to create various products by using selected materials from nature. Although its mattresses, pillows, and sheets adopt a modern design, the core productions and craftsmanship still reflect traditional senses.



In its recent statement about Deperlite products manufacturing, the wools are extracted from goats which are raised in specific areas, and their age must be from 4 to 6 years old. Based on the firm's various testings and examinations, the wool from this particular type is thick, but it remains silkier than other materials. Such a quality is desirable in the bedding product industry.



Deperlite has to control the amount of production for two reasons. Firstly, those goats can only produce a limited amount of wool each year, and this material is scarce. Furthermore, the firm's belief, which is the nature can provide the best-quality materials, also encourages them to be more conscious about environment protection. Hence, raising more goats in those same areas is not an option as it may destroy the local environment.



Deperlite, as the leading high-end bedding product manufacturer, is expected to be the model of the industry. With its craftsmanship and pursuit of quality, the market can perform better with producing more superior items to maximise customer's sleeping experience.



Deperlite is a French company which was founded in the 18th century. It focuses on producing high-quality bedding products allows it to be the leading manufacturer in this market, and has received positive feedback from its users. The company's ideas in being natural, healthy and sustainable drives the innovation in creating newly designed mattresses, sheets, and pillow for consumers sleeping experience.



