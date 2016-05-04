Deposit OctaFX Euro Account with Skrill

Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Online forex broker OctaFX said on Tuesday it has started accepting deposit and withdrawal transactions via e-payment wallet Skrill in Euro (EUR), in addition to the already available option in US dollars (USD).



The minimum amount required for Skrill deposits is €50. No exchange fees are needed for users of EUR trading accounts, since the money is already in the same currency.



OctaFX adopted the Skrill e-payment method in 2012, but prior to now, transfers were only supported in USD. Clients can fund their accounts via Skrill instantly and withdraw funds without paying any commission fees.



About Skrill

Skrill is among the most widely-used digital payment methods in the forex trading market. It was set up in 2001 as Moneybookers and got rebranded in 2010. It allows money transfers in nearly 200 countries and 40 currencies. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in Europe and the US. Other brokers that suppot this payment method include XM, FxPro, IronFX, FXTM, HotForex, and FX Choice.



In addition to Skrill, OctaFX also allows money transfers via e-payment systems Neteller and FasaPay, in addition to bank transfers with a number of lenders and Visa and MasterCard bank cards.



Stay tuned to know about OctaFX improvements first!