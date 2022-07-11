Deposition Video of UBER Billionaire Travis Kalanick in Grand Theft UBER Part II Detailing the 7 Year Lawsuit About the Creation of UBER

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2022 --Kevin Halpern, Founder of Celluride Wireless Inc., announces the Youtube documentary premiere of the free 28-minute film Grand Theft UBER Part II detailing the 7 year, $1 billion Trade Secret Theft lawsuit about the formation of UBER with deposition videos of UBER Billionaires Travis Kalanick and Ryan Graves and UBER angel investors Bill Trenchard and Scott Belsky.



Kevin Halpern, Founder of Celluride shares his story for the 1st time about the Celluride Wireless Inc., v. UBER lawsuit and his confidential trade secret disclosures in 2006, 2007 & 2008 to Travis Kalanick and angel investors Bill Trenchard and Scott Belsky.



Trailer 19 Seconds:

https://youtu.be/YwdGfUnpmM4



Grand Theft UBER Part II, 28 Minutes: https://youtu.be/rsUeWDyD4GA



Grand Theft UBER Part I, launched May 2015:

https://youtu.be/JgqMqQ-uTeE



San Francisco Superior Court Case No. CGC-15-545825



Celluride Wireless Inc. Trade Secret Disclosure List Filed in San Francisco Superior court on November 16, 2016:



https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/af716595-fbb7-43fe-848a-31efec871488/downloads/Trade%20Secret%20Disclosure%2C%20Halpern%20v%20Uber%20.pdf?ver=1656643137949



About Celluride Wireless Inc.

From 2002 to 2009, Kevin Halpern and Celluride Wireless, Inc. developed in stealth mode the business model and technology design for what became Uber, a company that today has more than 100 million users. Celluride had a world renowned Team and Board of Advisors.



Defendants sought to avoid liability for their actions by asserting a statute of limitations defense. On February 21, 2020, a 12-person jury awarded a victory for the Plaintiffs Celluride Wireless Inc. and Kevin Halpern by rejecting the statute of limitations defense and ensuring that Uber, Travis Kalanick and their co-Defendants will face Plaintiffs' claims on the merits.



Over a period of more than seven years, Kevin Halpern and Celluride methodically developed the business and technical infrastructure for the world's first mobile device location based platform for connecting drivers (i.e., service providers) in real time to customers based on location, price, service, vehicle type and other factors. In other words, as one Celluride brochure explained, the company was developing "cell phone-to-cell phone" technology "that allows a passenger to directly locate the closest driver and take a ride."



Access a portion of Celluride's case evidence:

http://Celluridewireless.com



