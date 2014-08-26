Depression Can Be Caused by Herpes Viruses; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --“Infected with HSV-1, EBV, or VZV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



There may be a vicious cycle in the relationship between herpes viruses and depression. Dr. Chen and colleagues wrote that "previous studies have shown that herpes zoster and postherpetic neuralgia were associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia." (1) Dr. Chen and colleagues are from the Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan. In another study, Dr. Wang and colleagues found that there are “statistically significant associations between depression and infection with Borna disease virus, herpes simplex virus-1, varicella zoster virus, (and) Epstein-Barr virus.” (See Scientific Reports, from March 2014) (2) Dr. Wang is from the Institute of Neuroscience at the Chongqing Medical University in Chongqing, China. In other words, herpes viruses can cause a person to feel depressed. The reverse is also apparently true.



Depression can cause risky sexual behaviors that can lead to infection with genital herpes. Authors of another study “examined the association between depression and infection with herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2), a biological marker of risky sexual behaviours,” and found that “risky sexual behaviour (which can lead to herpes infection) is related to current depression.” (See Sexually Transmitted Infections, from February 2012) (3) Even more important, studies show that depression damages the immune system. (See WebMD, last updated May 31, 2014) (4) The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with a herpes virus, such as HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, or VZV, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (5) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (5)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR R websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How can herpes viruses lead to depression?



The CBCD believes it has an answer.



The herpes virus mostly infects a type of cell called an epithelial cell. Once a person is infected the virus replicates, and uses nerves to travel to the brain. (See WebMD)(6) Once in the brain, the virus establishes a latent infection. As the number of latent herpes viruses increase in the brain, they affect the function of brain cells. This can cause hormonal imbalances that in turn lead to depression.



Any weakening of the immune system only serves to increase the viral damages, and therefore, increases depression. This is in keeping with Dr. Hanan Polansky’s discovery of Microcompetition that identified latent viral DNA as the cause of many major conditions.



According to the theory of Microcompetition, which is discussed in Dr. Polansky’s book, it is the concentration of latent viruses that is the determining factor in the development of neurocomplications in the brain that could lead to depression. In other words, according to the Microcompetition discovery, high concentrations of latent viral DNA (as with a latent herpes virus) will cause depression, while low concentrations will not. Therefore, the CBCD recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



To learn more about Novirin, visit http://www.novirin.com and about Gene-Eden-VIR, visit http://www.gene-eden-vir.com



All orders of these products are completely confidential, and no information is shared or sold to any third party. Privacy is assured.



