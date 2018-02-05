Lincoln, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Jack "Applejack" Martin never dreamed of becoming anything more than a hired hand when he left his parent's hardscrabble ranch, nor could he have anticipated that saving the life of a noted killer would prepare him to become a deputy to Marshal Bat Masterson. Applejack finds in his relationship with Masterson, his friendship with a ubiquitous priest, his love of a beautiful señorita from a wealthy family, and the loathing and hostility of the girl's father, that people and challenges are not always what they seem. It is life itself that tests the mettle of a man.



Applejack & Bat Masterson: TRINIDAD'S LAW isn't just about one man's perception of Western America: it also reveals authentic people, news, and events that took place in Southern Colorado in 1882, when gun-slinging marshals like Masterson and Earp were instrumental in bringing order to lawless towns . Against this backdrop, it presents a rollicking adventure story that breaths life and fire into the worlds of townsfolk and frontier men alike.



Western novels typically appeal primarily to genre fans, but Applejack & Bat Masterson: TRINIDAD'S LAW moves a cut above the norm by including a healthy dose of real American history.



About Charlie Steel

Charlie Steel, Tale-Weaver Extraordinaire, is a novelist and internationally published author of short stories. Steel credits the catalyst for his numerous books and hundreds of short stories to be the result of being a voracious reader, along with having worked at many varied and assorted occupations. Some of his experiences include service in the Army, labor in the oil fields, in construction, in a foundry, and as a salvage diver. Early in his life he was recruited by the US Government and spent five years behind the Iron Curtain. Steel's work has been recognized and reviewed by various publications and organizations including Publisher's Weekly, Midwest Book Review, Western Fictioneers, and Western Writers of America. Steel holds five degrees including a PhD. He continues to read, research, and collect western literature. Steel lives on an isolated ranch at the base of Greenhorn Mountain, in Southern Colorado. (http://www.charliesteel.net)



Advance Praise for

Applejack & Bat Masterson: TRINIDAD'S LAW



Fans of Western fiction who want a good story of a young man's coming of age and hard-learned lessons in the rugged West will relish the dialogue, encounters, and perspectives of Applejack& Bat Masterson: Trinidad's Law. His chance encounter with gambler Bat Masterson early in the story leads to a gruff friendship that fosters his growth process as Applejack becomes associated with a savvy marshal whose choices sweep Applejack into conflict, confrontation, and even love.



Readers seeking a rollicking good read backed by real-life events of the wild West, but peppered with solid action and characterization that bring these facts to life, will find Applejack& Bat Masterson: Trinidad's Law a powerful saga that adds depth and insight to a story of criminal and legal forces and a young man's coming of age in a frontier world only beginning to reconcile lawlessness with authority figures. -D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review