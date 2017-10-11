DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Leads Europe MIS Interbody Device Market Fueled by Increased Procedure Volumes and Product Innovation

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the European market for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) spinal implants by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the number of MIS interbody procedures performed in Europe approached 20,000 in 2016. This includes minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MITLIF), minimally invasive posterior lumbar interbody fusion (MIPLIF), lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF), and oblique lumbar interbody fusion (OLIF), including NuVasive's popular XLIF® procedure.



"The major driving forces behind growth in MIS interbody procedures are the perceived physiological benefits to the patient, including reduced trauma, shorter hospital stays, lower post-operative medication use and earlier return to motion," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "MIS interbody fusion procedures are expected to increasingly replace traditional interbody fusion procedures."



In 2016, MIPLIF and MITLIF procedures comprised the greatest portion of the total MIS interbody procedures performed in Europe, comprising nearly 80% of the overall MIS interbody device market. However, due to the faster growth of newer LLIF and OLIF devices, these segments will both decrease in proportion over the next several years. NuVasive's popular XLIF® approach, which accounts for the vast majority or NuVasive's revenue, is the most popular product in the LLIF segment.



The European MIS interbody fusion procedure market has continued to experience high growth rates in comparison with the traditional spine market, which is comparatively much more saturated and established. Growth is expected to stabilize and flatten out going forward and market growth rates will be hampered by the rapidly declining average selling prices of these products.



DePuy Synthes is the leading competitor in the Europe MIS interbody fusion market. The bulk of DePuy Synthes' share in the total MIS interbody fusion market is contributed by its share in the MIPLIF/MITLIF segment. Future growth for DePuy Synthes in the MIS interbody fusion market will be highly dependent on the company's innovation in the MIS market.



Medtronic has the second-largest share in the total Europe MIS interbody fusion market. Medtronic's presence in the LLIF market is supported by the Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion (DLIF®) procedure. The company thrives in the MIS spinal implant market as a result of its minimal access spine technologies (MAST) systems. These include the Minimal Exposure Tubular Retractor (METRx™) system, the CD Horizon® Sextant™ percutaneous cannulated screw system, the CD Horizon® Legacy™ percutaneous PEEK rod system and the CD Horizon® Longitude®. Additional competitors in the European MIS interbody device market include NuVasive, Stryker, Globus Medical, K2M and Zimmer Biomet among others.



For Further Information

More on the MIS spinal implant market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants. The full suite includes report for MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes and MIS spine instrumentation.



The iData report series on MIS spinal implants covers the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Latin America and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about MIS spinal implant market and procedure data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a Europe Market Report Suite for Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants brochure and synopsis.



