DePuy Synthes, Stryker Leads Europe Market for Orthopedic Trauma Devices Fueled by the Influx of New Technological Advancements

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the Europe market for orthopedic trauma devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the influx of new technology is driving the overall industry. For example, in the plate and screw market, growth is supported by the introduction of newer materials such as titanium and the development of locking/hybrid systems as well as the creation of anatomical plates. These higher cost devices are driving the market by replacing their legacy counterparts.



The orthopedic trauma market displays starkly different trends across countries. The prevalence and perception of cold-welding has caused a resurgence of stainless steel in countries such as France, or has hindered a shift towards titanium, such as in Scandinavia. Alternatively, countries such as the U.K. have implemented marketing and educational campaigns that are positively impacting the sale of titanium devices with an emphasis towards patient safety.



"Although orthopedic trauma is a mature market, there are still niche segments where technology advancements are creating significant changes," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Biostimulation technology is not new; however, as hospital costs increase and available resources are increasingly constrained, these non-invasive procedures are gaining significant interest."



The plate and screw segment was the largest European orthopedic trauma device market. The market is currently in decline due both to decreasing unit sales in the generic plate and screw segment and price decreases across the market. However, the shift towards anatomic titanium plates is helping to stabilize this market and offset the falling average selling prices (ASPs) as more countries are moving towards higher end technology.



DePuy Synthes leads the European orthopedic trauma market through its leading share of the plate and screw market, as well as its lead in the cannulated screw market. Their largest line of plate and screw constructs is the LCP™ system, which stands for Locking Compression Plate™.



Stryker is the second leading competitor in the European orthopedic trauma market by continuing to dominate the anatomic intramedullary nail and hip screw markets as well as leading in the conventional hip screw market. Stryker's bestselling product is their Gamma® nail which was crucial for leading the market away from conventional hip screws. Additional competitors in the Europe market for orthopedic trauma include Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew, Orthofix, Bioventus, Biomedical Tissue Technologies, DJO Global, Igea, Acumed, Wright Medical, Konigsee, Medartis, Axomed, Aap Implantate, Aesculap and Arthrex among others.



