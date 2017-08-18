DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Lead US Market for Orthopedic Small Bone and Joint Devices Due to Increased Foot & Ankle Procedures

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for orthopedic small bone and joint devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), growth in the market is led by the foot & ankle device and shoulder reconstruction device segments. The fastest growing segment is the foot & ankle market, which grew roughly 9% in 2016. The foot & ankle device market features by far the greatest number of procedures, but many of them use relatively inexpensive implants. There is a trend towards arthroplasty devices over arthrodesis, which carries a higher average selling price (ASP) such as with ankle replacement over fusion and the treatment of hammertoe with implants over K-wires. This shifts in product preference are propelling the foot & ankle market's growth due to the adoption of devices with higher ASPs.



"As the U.S. small bone and joint orthopedic market is adapting to the needs of the aging population, there is a need for regular updates, revisions, and brand-new products being introduced to the market," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "With new innovations, physician training and proficiency in adopting any new product is crucial to its success."



The quality of device implantation depends on the proficiency of the surgeon and, as a result, the majority of procedures will be limited to centers where a high volume of implants is placed. This limitation will change as designs improve and durability data accumulates, resulting in more physician acceptance. Total wrist replacement remains a small market, but the shift towards the use of ulnar head replacement has already begun. This demonstrates that new products and procedures for the total wrist replacement market is slowly being accepted by more physicians in the region.



DePuy Synthes leads the U.S. small bone and joint orthopedic device market due to their strong market position in both the plate & screw and the external fixation device markets. DePuy Synthes was also very strong in the shoulder reconstruction, staple fixation, and foot & ankle device markets. DePuy Synthes' largest revenues came from the shoulder reconstruction devices market, followed closely by the plate & screw device market, especially the distal radius plate market. The company was the first to introduce locking plates, which contributed considerably to the internal fixation market because of higher average selling prices per unit.



Wright Medical is the second leading competitor in the U.S. small bone and joint orthopedic device market. Their largest revenues came from the foot and ankle device segment where they are the leading competitor. Wright Medical completed its merger with Tornier in 2015, to form one of the largest competitors in not only extremities, but in the overall orthopedics market. Wright Medical has been slowly gaining share over the past several years, which is in part due to their increased portfolio of the shoulder reconstruction market. Additional competitors in the U.S. orthopedic small bone and joint device market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Acumed, Integra Life Sciences, Exactech and DJO Surgical among others.



