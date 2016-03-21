Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --There is new evidence showing the effectiveness of PRP Therapy as a non-surgical medical procedure to treat hair loss and thinning hair. Charles E. Crutchfield III M.D. has seen significant results in patients seeking treatment for hair loss (Alopecia).



Using the patient's own blood, we create a concentration of Platelet Rich Plasma to promote hair growth and rejuvenation. Charles E. Crutchfield III M.D. explains the treatment and its benefits: "PRP therapy uses the patient's blood to create the ideal formula of Platelet Rich Plasma. We start by drawing a blood sample and spinning the blood to separate its components: red blood cells, plasma, and platelet rich plasma. Injecting the enriched platelet rich plasma into the treatment area stimulates the inactive hair follicles into an active growth phase. We recommend a total of 4-6 treatments occurring every 2 weeks."



Dr. Crutchfield has years of experience treating hair loss (alopecia) with success. He is excited about new developments that have made platelet rich plasma therapy a viable option in treating Alopecia.



"When we inject PRP into the area of hair loss, it causes a mild irritation that triggers your body to heal," explains Dr. Crutchfield. "When the platelets are in the clot, enzymes are released that begin a tissue response to attract stem cells to heal and repair the damaged area. The results are an amplification of the body's regularly occurring wound healing system. I tell patients this is such a unique approach- It's just you helping you."



Dr. Crutchfield has seen a significant increase in the number of patients inquiring about this therapy. Estimates are that nearly 100 million Americans suffer from hair loss. PRP for Hair Loss Therapy is a breakthrough treatment option because it is a safe, reliable treatment that is short and non-surgical. The recovery period is fast, and the results look natural.



Reference: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4134641/



About Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD

Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D. is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Medical School and a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Dr. Crutchfield is an annual selection in the "Top Doctors" issue of Mpls. St. Paul magazine. He is the only dermatologist to have been selected as a "Best Doctor for Women" by Minnesota Monthly magazine since the inception of the survey. Dr. Crutchfield has been selected as one of the "Best Doctors in America," an honor awarded to only 4% of all practicing physicians.



Contact:

