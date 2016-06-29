Dermatologist in Boca Raton, Florida Offers Non-Surgical Rhinosplasty That Provides Immediate, Precise Results

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --Patients in Boca Raton are finding excellent results with the non-surgical rhinoplasty procedure offered by Dr. Skellchock of Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton. This precise and minimally-invasive procedure eliminates the traditional side effects typically associated with surgical rhinoplasty procedures while still providing flawless results. Dr. Skellchock's patients who undergo this procedure are awake during the entire process and are able to watch in a mirror, allowing them complete control over the final results.



Non-surgical rhinoplasty involves injections, which do not cause nosebleeds, swelling, or breathing complications, as with the traditional method of nose job procedures. Patients in the Boca Raton area not only appreciate the improved precision of this non-surgical rhinoplasty procedure, but also the additional time and consideration Dr. Skellchock gives each of her patients.



Of all of the cosmetic procedures, rhinoplasty is one of the most popular. Due to the many risks involved with the common nose job procedure, patients often avoid it altogether even though it can, in many instances, produce a desirable result and improved appearance. Traditional rhinoplasty involves the risk of cartilage collapsing, scarring, numbness, and undesired size or shape. Additionally, as with most surgical procedures, patients getting a nose job could also risk infection and anesthetic difficulties. This is not the case with non-surgical rhinoplasty. Dr. Skellchock has more than 20 years of expertise in cosmetic transformations and is able to give patients the confident look they desire, without the typical inconveniences.



Many patients who undergo a non-surgical rhinoplasty are able return to regular activities the very same day and with little to no pain. The only recommendation Dr. Skellchock issues to her patients when they leave the office after the short procedure is to simply avoid wearing heavy glasses or sunglasses for about two weeks. By avoiding added weight on the nose, the filler from the injection is able to become integrated into the skin. Patients can get a nose job without having to go through the process of wearing a splint, taking pain killers, the use of cold compresses, or waiting 7 weeks to wear glasses again. Above all, with non-surgical rhinoplasty, patients see results soon after the injections and do not have to wait weeks, or up to a year in some cases, to see results.



Depending on the fillers used for the injection, the results of a non-surgical rhinoplasty can last between 8 months and 2 years, during which time Dr. Skellchock can make changes to maintain the new look.



About Dr. Laura E. Skellchock

An honor's graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Dr. Skellchock completed her dermatology residency at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Skellchock is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of three professional academies and three dermatological societies. With nearly two decades of experience in the field of dermatology, Dr. Skellchock has deepest gratitude for the opportunity she has in helping people improve their appearance, health, and confidence through medicine.



