Dermatologist in New York Offers Latest in Laser Technology for Beautiful Skin Without Side Effects

PicoSure is the latest in skin laser technology with the ability to completely change problem skin areas gently and with much less heat, minimizing skin irritations and downtime. New York dermatologist Dr. Morris Westfried is pleased to offer this new technology that provides skin transformations quickly, easily, and without the unwanted side-effects and issues associated with other skin laser technology. He has extensive experience in treating patients with all types of skin complications regularly treats patients in Bellmore, Bronx, New York, and Brooklyn.



PicoSure laser is a picosecond laser that emits faster pulses of energy than other skin laser models. Because the laser expends at such a quick rate, there is significantly less heat damage to the surrounding areas and the patient does not feel the effects as much as with previous laser treatments. Another advantage of the picosecond skin laser is that most patients do not require as many treatments because the laser is even more precise than ever before.



Dr. Westfried uses PicoSure because it is optimal for treating many skin conditions. Tattoo removal, melasma (brown spots), acne, scars, and wrinkles are just some of the treatments Dr. Westfried provides for patients. With PicoSure, he can also treat freckles, sun damage, pigmented scars, and acne scars. The treatment plan for each individual is different. Some may require more sessions than others because Dr. Westfried wants each patient to have the best results possible.



The PicoSure laser is not only for treating the face; it can also be used to treat many other areas of the body, too. The chest, the area between the neck and chest, hands, legs, and other areas in need can be safely treated using this advanced technology. Dr. Westfield provides the PicoSure laser treatment as well as many other innovative techniques for giving patients great looking skin such as Thermi250, microdermabrasion, Cheveux laser, and LaserCap Pro (for female hair loss).



About Dr. Morris Westfried

Dr. Morris Westfried is board certified and has more than 30 years of experience in dermatology. A graduate of Yale University School of Medicine, he was later chosen as the most compassionate dermatologist by Healthtap.com. Currently, Dr. Westfried is an advisor to the PhotoMedex Laser Company and an adjunct clinical professor of dermatology at Touro College of Osteopathy. Dr. Westfried's office accepts most insurances and is currently welcoming new patients.



For more information about Dr. Morris Westfried, PicoSure, or any of the dermatology services provided at his office, please visit www.tattoos-removed.com.