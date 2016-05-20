Dermatology Associates Offers Indianapolis Patients the Latest Advanced Laser Treatment for Vascular Defects

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --Dr. Sonya F. Campbell Johnson of Dermatology Associates in Indianapolis is offering patients the latest non-invasive treatment for vascular defects through the use of the YAG Laser. Using this laser, Dr. Campbell Johnson is able to help patients improve the appearance of their face and legs by effectively treating vascular defects like broken blood vessels, spider veins, thread veins, cherry angiomas, birthmarks, and even varicose veins.



The YAG laser is an effective non-invasive treatment for these conditions because of its ability to penetrate deep within the skin, treating lesions and defects that have more than a surface-level component which may not be visible to the naked eye. The laser uses high-energy light that targets the red pigment of veins, using heat to coagulate the defective vessels. This coagulation sends a signal to the body that the coagulated, damaged cells should be removed.



The treatment is administered by placing the laser hand piece against the surface of the skin along with a cooling device. Patients generally experience minimal pain during the procedure, with most describing the sensation similar to the snapping of a rubber band against the skin when the laser pulse is emitted. Immediately after treatment, patients will notice a darkening color of the treated area that will diminish in the following days and weeks as the body naturally flushes out the coagulated cells. Depending on the type and extent of the vascular treatment, patients may need one to three treatments to see a complete elimination of the cosmetic vascular defects.



Dr. Campbell Johnson and her staff at Dermatology Associates in Indianapolis are committed to helping their patients feel comfortable and confident about the appearance of their skin. The use of the YAG laser for the treatment of vascular defects is just one of the many services they provide to treat their patients' dermatological needs. Dermatology Associates also offers services like Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and a variety of treatments for skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, rashes, rosacea, wrinkles, warts, skin cancer, and more.



About Dr. Sonya F. Campbell Johnson

Dr. Campbell Johnson completed her MD degree at St. Louis University Medical School, where she graduated with honors. She is board certified as a dermatologist and has been practicing in Indianapolis for nearly 10 years. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and Fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.



For more information about Dr. Sonya F. Campbell Johnson and the YAG laser treatment she offers at her Indianapolis office for the treatment of vascular defects, please visit www.dermassoc.net.