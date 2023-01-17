Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2023 --In response to increased customer demand, local window treatment provider Desert Window Wear has launched a new website desertwindowwear.com. The revamped site offers expanded product information and more significant customer interaction.
Designed with user feedback in mind, the intuitive interface of the new website provides easy access to detailed information on all of Desert Window Wear's products – from blinds to shades to shutters. Plus, visitors can explore their extensive photo gallery of completed projects, share their photos and experiences with other online shoppers, and learn about the latest trends from their blogs.
Even better, users can see the brands that Desert Window Wear is affiliated with, such as Hunter Douglas, Alta Window Fashions, and Norman. This makes the shopping experience much more straightforward.
Desert Window Wear is proud to have partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to launch its new website. With this talented team's help, they can now provide customers with a better online experience.
"We're excited about our new website. It's been a long time in the making, and we couldn't have done it without the help of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. We think it will be a valuable resource for both current and potential customers," shares Danya Cole, Owner of Desert Window Wear.
The team at Desert Window Wear looks forward to continuing to provide customers with the best service and products available. With the launch of their new website, they are confident that their business will grow and continue to thrive for years to come.
The Collaborators
Window Treatment Marketing Pros
is excited to work with Desert Window Wear on the revamp of their website. Knowing that the website is the first impression for many customers, it was essential to ensure that it was done right.
Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros, shares that they worked closely with Desert Window Wear to ensure the new website was user-friendly and provided all the information customers needed.
His team studied the fundamentals of what makes a website friendly to users to make the new website a success. This includes easy access to detailed information on products, extensive photo galleries, and shopper interaction. The goal is to make the customer experience as enjoyable and informative as possible.
"Working with Desert Window Wear has been a real pleasure. They're a customer-oriented company with a clear vision for its website. We worked together to create a website that is not only user-friendly but provides all the information that customers need. I'm confident it will be a valuable resource for all their customers," says Hanke.
Window Treatment Marketing Pros can assist you if you're a window treatment provider looking for help with your website. They have the experience and knowledge to make your website user-friendly, informative and engaging for customers.
To learn more about their services, visit wtmarketingpros.com today, or call (314) 470-1180.
About Desert Window Wear
Desert Window Wear offers custom-made window treatments at competitive prices. With years of experience in the industry and affiliations with some of the most prestigious brand names in home automation systems, they take pride in delivering quality products and exceptional service to their customers.
https://www.desertwindowwear.com/
5030 N Calle Primula, Tucson, AZ 85749
(520) 247-3579
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a digital marketing company based in Arnold, Missouri, offering digital marketing services to window treatment and awning companies all over the country. Desert Window Wear is currently working with WTMP for website maintenance, SEO, and paid ads.
https://wtmarketingpros.com/
152 Hinrichs Ln, Arnold, MO 63010
(314) 470-1180