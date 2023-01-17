Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2023 --In response to increased customer demand, local window treatment provider Desert Window Wear has launched a new website desertwindowwear.com. The revamped site offers expanded product information and more significant customer interaction.



Designed with user feedback in mind, the intuitive interface of the new website provides easy access to detailed information on all of Desert Window Wear's products – from blinds to shades to shutters. Plus, visitors can explore their extensive photo gallery of completed projects, share their photos and experiences with other online shoppers, and learn about the latest trends from their blogs.



Even better, users can see the brands that Desert Window Wear is affiliated with, such as Hunter Douglas, Alta Window Fashions, and Norman. This makes the shopping experience much more straightforward.



Desert Window Wear is proud to have partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to launch its new website. With this talented team's help, they can now provide customers with a better online experience.





"We're excited about our new website. It's been a long time in the making, and we couldn't have done it without the help of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. We think it will be a valuable resource for both current and potential customers," shares Danya Cole, Owner of Desert Window Wear.

"Working with Desert Window Wear has been a real pleasure. They're a customer-oriented company with a clear vision for its website. We worked together to create a website that is not only user-friendly but provides all the information that customers need. I'm confident it will be a valuable resource for all their customers," says Hanke.