Design Criteria for Sheet Metal Hole Structure

Dongguan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --For the design of holes, in addition to meeting the product requirements, they shall meet the requirements of easy processing or not affecting the subsequent process and beauty after processing.



(1) Try to avoid opening the square hole to the bending root: the stretching of the plate after bending will lead to hole deformation. If the hole is made manually, it will increase the processing difficulty. click custom sheet metal parts immediately to learn more information.



(2) The processing method of screw hole can be realized by different methods: direct tapping on plate; Flanging tapping; Riveted nut; Spot welding of nuts and other methods, specific different sheet thickness and screw hole size should be different methods.



The structural design of sheet metal equipment is closely related to the production process. With the improvement of the automation of sheet metal equipment, we need to constantly understand and contact new sheet metal knowledge, which provides a guarantee for better processing technology of designed parts in the future. In order to ensure the quality of the products and improve the competitiveness of the enterprise in the industry, the processing cost can be reduced as much as possible.



Click here to know more details about JIATONG XJ Sheet Metal Manufacturer