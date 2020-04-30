Design Grant Opportunity to Tackle the Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --In support of global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, International Design Awards (IDA) and European Product Design Awards (ePDA) are introducing four special "COVID-19 Design Innovation Grants" worth over $14,000. The two leading industry bodies invite designers and innovators to put their talents to work and find new solutions to combat this global crisis.



IDA will be awarding grants in four categories:



$5,000 Grant for Product Design

Product designers are invited to design ventilators or other life-saving equipment that can be produced at a cost of less than $1,000. The winner will receive a $5,000 grant to produce the prototype.



$5,000 Grant for collaboration between Architecture and Interior Design

This grant will be awarded for an innovative solution for an in-home isolation pod that would allow those with COVID-19 symptoms and others to safely co-habit without transmitting the virus.



$2,000 Grant for Graphic Design

Graphic designers and illustrators are invited to submit their designs for a resource to help the public protect themselves, prevent spreading the virus to others, or deal with the psychological effects of isolation.



$2,000 Grant for Fashion Design

This grant will be awarded for the best design of a fashionable and reusable mask or other protective gear to help stop the spread of the virus.



Speaking about this initiative, IDA's founder and president, Hossein Farmani, commented, "The global COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for creatives and designers. But it also provides a unique opportunity to come together as a community and use our talents and skills to make a positive impact. To this end we are launching this grant, in collaboration with our sister award, the European Product Design Awards, to support the global fight to stop the spread of this virus and save lives."



To submit projects for this grant, designers are directed to the IDA website, idesignawards.com, where further details can be found regarding grant criteria and submission process. The entry deadline is 15 May 2020.



Notes to editor

International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognise, celebrate and promote legendary design visionaries and to uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design. IDA aspires to draw attention to the iconoclasm of design worldwide that is conceptualising and producing great work. Farmani Group assembled IDA in 2007 which has now become one of the leading Design Awards in America, awarding and promoting hundreds of designers each year. idesignawards.com



The European Product Design Award™ (ePDA) was created to recognise the efforts of talented international product designers. Farmani Group assembled European Product Design Award to bring attention to international product and industrial design and promote the winning designers to the prominent audience in Europe. productdesignaward.eu



Farmani Group, established in 1985, is the organiser of International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture MasterPrize (AMP), European Product Design Awards (ePDA), Prix de la Photographie in Paris (PX3), London International Creative Awards (LICC), International Photography Awards (IPA) and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world's most prestigious photography awards. farmanigroup.com