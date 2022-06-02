Design Stalwart Brand3d Is Crowdfunding to Meet Unprecedented Market Demand

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2022 --Unlike most equity crowdfunding campaigns which are launched by startups with big visions and little to no profits, Brand3d is an established company with a rock-solid foundation. Brand3d is seeking to expand by leveraging its proven, popular tech assets deployed on over 1,000 websites and enjoyed by over 100,000 customers including AT&T, Motorola, and Whirlpool.



Brand3d is a SaaS-based, no-code, 3D asset production and publishing platform that allows businesses to capture, create, and publish 3D content for web, mobile, AR, VR, and the Metaverse. The Brand3D SaaS platform has been on the global market for over ten years and supports a myriad of different file formats, technologies, devices, and web browsers, uniquely positioning the company to support the demands and growth of the greater digital marketplace in the coming years.



Everybody knows the metaverse is the next big thing and Brand3d is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this generational quantum leap in human interaction. Brand3d is looking at a massive, growing market for creating 3D content—in 2020, the global 3D mapping and modeling market was estimated at US$3.8B, with an expected growth to $7.6B by 2025 (source https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-mapping-market-819.html). Responsible for this increased push for 3D assets are digital agencies designing interactive content, online sellers increasingly competing for customer attention in the digital space, and gaming & specialized content creators who are continually pushing the envelope for what's possible in our shared online world.



With the recent announcements by Facebook and other major players about the Metaverse, this growth will only be accelerating further, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for Brand3d to provide one of the most cost-effective and fastest-to-market solutions for sharing, visualizing, and distributing content across the Internet.



Investors are invited to inspect this limited-time investment opportunity while it's still open.



The Brand3d equity crowdfunding campaign - https://bit.ly/38FJfaV



The Brand3d corporate website - https://www.brand3d.com