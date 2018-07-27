Design Teacher Publishes Project Management Book

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2018 --This July, Connecticut-based design teacher Phil Lohmeyer published his first book entitled WAVE THE FLAG: Project Management with Mr. Lohmeyer's Design Flags. The publication features a 16-step project management system based on flag designs, available through Amazon Books in both paperback and Kindle format. Says Lohmeyer, "Design Flags allow you to break your project down, then build it back up while inventing your own cause. These fundamental steps can help you tackle any project!" The Whitby School teacher created his Design Flags last summer in Stamford, CT, with limited materials including cardstock, pencils, and Sharpie markers. In October 2017, Lohmeyer began to pilot the system with 8th-grade Designers while planning a logo contest for Whitby's 60th Anniversary. A content copyright for the book was registered in January 2018, and the paperback format was made available to the public in July 2018 through www.Amazon.com.



Published by CreateSpace in South Carolina, Lohmeyer's book encourages readers to add project notes directly onto each Design Flag. Examples include "A1 NEED: Raise Awareness" using a Bend Division flag, "A2 RESEARCH: Find Your Adventure" using a flag with Pales, and "A3 PRODUCTS: Meet Your Mentors" using a Symmetric Cross. Main inspirations include Campbell's The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Crampton's The Complete Guide to Flags, and IBO's Middle Years Programme Design guide. Lohmeyer's experience with project management includes non-profit fundraisers, PYP exhibition, MYP Design and community learning, student activities initiatives, and business networking events. In addition, the author has worked as an Art/Design teacher over the past decade in Connecticut and New York, developing a focus on form and function in the classroom. Lohmeyer used his experience as a teacher and project manager to organize these form and function concepts into steps, with intentional connections to specific flag designs.



Says Lohmeyer, "I want to help readers brainstorm, recruit allies, and rededicate themselves to their own passion projects. By using these carefully crafted Design Flags, readers can liberate their own potential and change lives!" Excerpts are available as part of a 16-week blog project co-authored by Whitby's Class of 2018, available at www.whitbyschool.org/wave-the-flag. Book content is also represented as a YouTube playlist, "WAVE THE FLAG: Project Management with Mr. Lohmeyer's Design Flags." The series is comprised of 16 total 2-minute videos, and documents the creation of each page, narrated by Lohmeyer. For more on the book, blog, or video series, email phil@lohmeyerdesign.com or visit http://www.lohmeyerdesign.com/book.



Phil Lohmeyer is an Upper School Design teacher at Whitby School in Greenwich, CT. Lohmeyer has a passion for storytelling through comic strips and animation, and especially enjoys exploring Monomyth story structure. He began teaching comic strip clinics in his hometown of Greenwich in 2003, expanding into animation workshops in 2011. His areas of expertise include stream-of-consciousness drawing, outlandish premise creation, and creative project management at all levels.



Contact Info:



Phillip L. Lohmeyer

Lead Designer and Founder at Lohmeyer Design

Phil@LohmeyerDesign.com

(203) 570-6870