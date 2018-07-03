Design Your Career Enables Graphic Designers to Take Their Careers to the Next Level

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --As our world becomes increasingly digital, graphic designers are more in-demand than ever before. From websites to social media graphics to advertising to product packaging, graphic designers create imagery for a wide variety of industries, companies and individuals.



While there is huge demand for graphic designers right now, that doesn't necessarily mean that there are enough designers who are up to the task. Designed Academy aims to change that. Its newest training course, Design Your Career, will provide all of the education up-and-coming graphic designers need to be successful in the field.



The curriculum includes 20 modules on topics ranging from improving design skills to nailing job interviews to negotiating pay. The goal is to provide a comprehensive program that covers all aspects of a career in graphic design. Each module will feature high-quality 4K videos to explain each topic in depth.



The creators of Design Your Career are so confident that their program works that they offer students a 110-percent money-back guarantee. If students are unable to find a job in graphic design within six months of completing the course, they'll receive a full refund, plus an additional 10 percent.



Design Academy has already laid out the framework for the course and begun writing scripts for the videos. To help bring the project through to completion, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $100,000. The campaign will run until July 20, at which time it must have generated the full goal amount in order to receive the funding.



The funds raised will go to the cost of filming and editing the module videos so they are as polished as possible. The creators aim to have all of the videos completed in time for the official launch in August 2018. The Designed Academy team will continue to update and revise the videos as needed based on student feedback and changes in the industry.



Campaign backers can sign up for the course for a contribution of $100 or more. This represents a huge discount off the retail price of $250. For contributions of $250 or more, backers can submit their portfolio for a professional review, giving them insight as to how to improve it to win more work in an increasingly competitive market.