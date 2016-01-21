Calabasas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Who would have thought a yeast infection would have been the mother of invention? That it was. Enter, the Vagi-Kool® Reusable Feminine Cold Pack. It soothes a swollen labia in seconds with the first cold pack specifically contoured and designed for the most sensitive and delicate area of a woman's body. Invented by a man, designed and perfected by a woman, the new cooling system for a gal's "lady parts" hits the marketplace with a handy launch.



Making an inflamed or sore vagina due to a pregnancy, yeast infection, waxing rash, postpartum perineal tear or vigorous sex injury all the less painful, the inventor of Vagi-Kool® knows of what he speaks. Well, sort of. Invented out of pure necessity while his wife was in the throes of an agonizing yeast infection, the ice pack for the vagina was and is on point. That's all thanks to the helpful collaboration of his better half.



Steven Peisner, CEO and co-creator of Vagi-Kool® said of the feminine product's design, "This has been a tireless act of love from start to finish. My wife and I have created a vaginal ice pack that fits so comfortably in an undergarment no one can tell you have it on. It's not big or bulky, and for such a private place we couldn't add insult to injury with a clunky design."



Vagi-Kool® is made of a soft, strong medical grade polyvinyl that molds itself to the shape of a woman's body. Its targeted cold therapy reduces swelling, tissue damage, burning itching and pain.



Vagi-Kool® can soothe and stimulate healing for:



Childbirth (Pre & Postpartum)

Vaginal Yeast Infections

Episiotomies

Vulvodynia

Vaginal Soreness

Vaginal Surgeries, Vaginal Rejuvenation, Labiaplasty

Sports Injuries (Spin Class, Horseback Riding, Martial Arts)

Straddle Injuries (Bicycle Bar Injuries, Gymnastics Injuries)

Razor & Wax Rash/Burns, Laser Hair Removal

Vaginal Irritations

Herpes Simplex II

Menopausal Dyspareunia

Postmenopausal Intimacy

Aggressive Sexual Activity



About Vagi-Kool®

Vagi-Kool® is a feminine pain relief product manufactured for V-KOOL PRODUCTS, INC. based in Carson City, NV. The Vagi-Kool® Reusable Feminine Cold Pack is used to relieve pain experienced by women. Vagi-Kool® reduces swelling, reduces the urge to itch, and relieves soreness in the vaginal area. Vagi-Kool® provides cool soothing relief to the pain associated with yeast infections, a sports injury, vaginal surgery, menopausal vaginal issues, or to cool off on a hot day.



