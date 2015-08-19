Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Raising awareness for his Fall and Spring Collection Daniel Motorca will host a fashion show at University Center at UNF on September 19th. Set to begin promptly at 6:00 pm the event will benefit The Child Cancer Fund and Facing Futures Foundation for Pediatric Facial Disorders. In addition to exquisite designs by the internationally-trained Master Tailor, the event will highlight special performances by INSTILL Dance Crew and the ABC network's Karen Hornsby.



Joining forces to raise funds for the inspiring children's charities are four sponsors from the Jacksonville area. Sponsors for both the fashion show and the dynamic after party include Sight and Sound Productions, Tom Bush BMW, Mbody Yoga and Underwood's.



A purveyor of the finest imported fabrics cut to perfection, Daniel Motorca's work spans the gamut from bespoke suits, recuts, custom-made garments, tailoring, reweaving and alterations. Trained in the finest schools in Europe, the Jacksonville custom tailor is ready for the runway. Having achieved mastery in his skill set, Motorca's designs give the wearer a feeling of unmatched style personalized to their needs.



About The Tailor Shop Inc.

The Tailor Shop Inc. is a family-owned business based in Jacksonville, Florida that provides the marketplace with bespoke suits, alterations, and luxurious clothing designs. Run by Master Tailor Daniel Motorca, The Tailor Shop includes both a design studio and a retail store.



About Facing Futures Foundation for Pediatric Facial Disorders

Facing Futures focuses on the surgical correction of birth defects found in children from the world's remote areas. The foundation brings children to Jacksonville to assemble the best team of doctors necessary for each case.



About The Child Cancer Fund

The Child Cancer Fund provides emotional, practical, educational, and financial support to families of children battling childhood cancer. Since 1994 the fund has helped local families in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.



