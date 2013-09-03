Designer Jewelry Store Announces Labor Day Weekend Sales Event

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --With the Labor Day Weekend getting into full swing, many retailers online and offline, have been ramping up their promotional efforts, offering extreme discounts on products and services nationwide. A Jewelry Wonderland, a prominent designer jewelry store in Costa Mesa, CA, has jumped on board the Labor Day Sale bandwagon offering a generous 25% off their entire inventory located on their fashion designer jewelry website, offering some of the latest in trendy jewelry and fashion from some of the most well known fashion and jewelry designers. They currently carry big brand names such as Mars and Valentine jewelry, Echo of the Dreamer jewelry, Chan Luu jewelry, Alexis Bittar, David Aubrey jewelry, L.A.M.B. jewelry, Judith Jack jewelry, amongst other designer women’s accessories such as Rebecca Minkoff handbags, Gorjana totes, and L.A.M.B. bags.



As A Jewelry Wonderland takes great pride in offering some of the most luxurious and unique fashion designer jewelry available, they also take s substantial amount of time with carefully selecting which fashion jewelry, designer jewelry, and other designer women’s accessories that they carry in their jewelry store in Costa Mesa, CA, along with on their reputable online jewelry store website.



To take advantage of this exclusive online jewelry sale event, consumers simply have to visit their online jewelry website, shop for whatever their heart desires, and apply the special coupon code – “LABOR”, while in the checkout processes.



About AJewelryWonderland

Located in Costa Mesa, CA, AJewelryWonderland opened their doors as a mainstream fashion designer jewelry store 2011.Immediately increasing their presence from locally to worldwide via their prominent jewelry website, they have successfully extended their local brick and mortar Costa Mesa jewelry store, into one of the most well known and very posh fashion jewelry retailers in the fashion jewelry, designer jewelry, and designer accessory industries.



