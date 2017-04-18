Designers for Hope Presents: You Design for Hope at Rasmussen College

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --House of Hope of Green Bay, WI, is having a fundraising event at Rasmussen College. This fun, new event is open to anyone who would like to create a unique gift. Stations will be set up with instructors who will lead attendees through the process of creating an artful gift that they can give—Mothers' Day is just around the corner—or keep and enjoy.



When: Saturday, May 6 (the weekend before Mother's Day.) 9 am – 1 pm

Where: Rasmussen College 904 South Taylor Street, Green Bay



Attendees can choose from gift-making projects like embroidery medallion necklaces with Beth Hudak of House of Hope, beaded jewelry with Cheri Larson of Azante Jewelry, Paint and Palette with artist Amy Eliason, Silk Floral wreath or arrangement with Elizabeth Clark or Alcohol Ink Tiles with Patricia Jelen.



While they're there, they'll enjoy food and refreshments.



This event is to gain awareness and raise funds for House of Hope, to support their mission of offering a safe, supportive place where young parents learn to become confident adults and independent, successful parents.



Volunteers and sponsors are welcome. To volunteer, sponsor the event or learn more about the event please contact Dottie Stepien: dstepi@netnet.net, 920-822-8615 or Maribeth Conard: Maribeth@conardcreative.com, 920-884-3199



To donate to the House of Hope, please contact Shannon Wienandt, House of Hope Director, shannon.wienandt@houseofhopegb.org, 920-884-6740



About The House of Hope

During the past 16 years, House of Hope has provided emergency shelter and housing stability programming for hundreds of young parents who were experiencing homelessness, while pregnant and parenting. The largest population of House of Hope residents each year are infants and children under the age of five. We provide a positive support system for those we serve during the challenges and celebrations of their journey to stability.



For more information about the House of Hope and Designers for Hope please visit http://www.designersforhope.org and http://www.houseofhopegb.org or contact Shannon Wienandt, House of Hope Director, shannon.wienandt@houseofhopegb.org, 920-884-6740.