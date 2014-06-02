DesignHero.us and WebsitesYouCanBuild.net Launched to Help Business Owners Optimize Sales

McMurray, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --Geared toward helping business owners and entrepreneurs get an internet presence quickly, easily and inexpensively Moore Consulting Group has launched two websites dedicated to doing just that. DesignHero.us and WebsitesYouCanBuild.net are a dynamic duo equipped to help put a business top of mind. With marketing expertise, skilled programmers and excellent customer service both sites meet an ever growing need - mobile app development and website design.



DesignHero.us is a mobile app design website that takes a client’s business idea all the way to a customized, fully-functioning mobile application. Matched to the client’s specifications, DesignHero programmers deliver a high-quality mobile application design with a quick turnaround at the most reasonable price. To assure the best service, the mobile app development site will give customers a free quote to begin the process.



Dually, WebsitesYouCanBuild.net is just as simple. Customers need only pick a web hosting package from the site’s options that suits their needs best. Then, within 15 minutes, they can build their own site and make it live on the Internet. So how can it be so easy? WebsitesYouCanBuild offers a free website builder template program that’s included with signup.



Michael Moore, owner of Moore Consulting Group said of the convenience, “We’ve thought of everything here. If a customer doesn’t feel comfortable building their own site, or they prefer to have something custom-made we’re there for them. For both mobile app development and website design we have a toll free number that’s staffed with professionals ready to help.”



About Moore Consulting Group

Moore Consulting Group is based in McMurray, Pennsylvania and was founded fifteen years ago to help business owners increase their presence in the marketplace. The internet marketing firm specializes in Google Adwords, SEO, PPC, SEM, direct mail, email marketing, website design, mobile app development, copywriting and tracking. Moore Consulting Group is the parent company of DesignHero.us and WebsitesYouCanBuild.net.



Contact:

Michael Moore

Owner

Email: michael@mooreconsultinggrp.com

724.743.5961



Websites:

http://www.mooreconsultinggrp.com

http://www.designhero.us

http://www.websitesyoucanbuild.net