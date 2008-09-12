Designing for the Troops: Logo Design Guru Designs U.S. Army Platoon's Logo

Langhorne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2008 -- Logo Design Guru, one of the web’s leading Logo and Web design firms is proud to design a logo for a U.S Army platoon stationed in Afghanistan.



The logo design, which is reminiscent of a 1940’s style glamour pinup, will serve as the unofficial logo of the 3-5 Distribution Platoon.



Nicknamed the “Crazy 3-5,” the 3-5 Distribution Platoon provides fuel and ammunition for the OH-58 Kiowa helicopter as part of the 2nd Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.



Platoon leader Lt. Robert Deaton Smith describes the nickname



“I have the term “crazy” come from the fact that there tends to be a lot of down time when aircraft aren't flying and my Soldiers tend to dream up some ridiculous things to do and then they actually do them! All in all this is the best job a Lieutenant could ever have.”



Although the firm designs logos primarily for small and start up business, the design took on special meaning to Logo Design Guru’s Partner and Vice President Joe Witte, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“We are committed to supporting organizations that improve our country. Even if it is simply a logo, we are dedicated to providing discounted design services to military units and nonprofit organizations. We want to support our troops and their missions and help them be as successful as possible.”



