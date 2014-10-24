Designs by Chibi Launches Winter Line Just in Time for National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --So what’s better than eggnog, reindeer and all twelve days of Christmas? Answer: the irrepressible ugly Christmas sweater. So says the founder and president of Designs by Chibi Shanley Suganda. Acknowledging National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day held nationwide on December 12th, the designer answers the formidable question of what to wear to the office Christmas party. Adding to the fun of the holiday spirit Shanley has happily designed a collection of Christmas sweaters that are, well…conveniently goofy.



Shanley said of the great gifts for Christmas, “The cool but ugly holiday sweater is in trend now and I wanted to jump into the ring with my designs. They’re a new take on today’s ugly sweater because they’re not too over the top. Some of them are what you would expect your grandfather to have worn to Christmas dinner in the 50s.”



In all their understated silliness the Designs by Chibi Cool Ugly Christmas Sweater Collection is unisex and priced at $54.99. The sweaters are available in seven designs that include ‘Bears With Me’, ‘Be Merry Sweater’, ‘The Penguin Emperor’, and ‘Lemmie Take A #Selfie’ among others. Made with quality to assure a good fit the sweaters, when paired with dark jeans, a dress shirt and a tie for gentlemen and dark leggings for ladies, make a trendy statement all too fun for words.



Adding to the good natured fun Designs by Chibi will donate a portion of each sale of an ugly sweater to the Roslin Orphanage in West Timor, Indonesia. Donations will support the education of 178 orphans. Shanley adds, “I was born in Bandung, which is one of the most famous textile cities in Indonesia and worked in my parent’s garment factory to earn pocket money. Many people there lack access to nutritional food, healthcare and education. I want to do what I can to help and I believe the Christmas sweaters are a fun way to do just that.”



About Designs by Chibi

Designs by Chibi is a fashion design studio based in Costa Mesa, California founded by Shanley Suganda. Shanley has worked in New York’s fashion industry with highly-recognizable companies such as Liz Claiborne, Macy’s and Sears. Her expertise in textiles then brought her to work at C & A, one of the largest fashion companies in Europe, before opening Designs by Chibi.



To make an additional donation to the Roslin Orphange visit www.roslinorphanage.org



www.designsbychibi.com



