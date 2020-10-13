Despite Covid-19, JWed.com Surpasses 3,500 Married

Great Neck, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2020 --JWed.com (formerly Frumster.com) recently passed the celebratory milestone of 3,500 members married.



The online Jewish dating service was a trailblazer, launched in 2001 to empower Jewish singles to find their soulmate. With over 3,500+ known marriages, JWed.com is the most successful online Jewish dating for marriage service. Ben Rabizadeh, Co-founder and CEO stresses "known marriages, as we believe that many members who met on JWed, have not as yet informed us of their marriages."



Despite the months of Covid-19, membership has actually grown and as Co-founder and CMO Derek Saker says, "In distressing times like the current world situation, the challenges of being alone are compounded for many and really only further motivates those who are marriage-minded, to find their soulmate."



That said, he points to the empowering success of JWed.com, which enables all Jewish singles – whether observant or less-affiliated - to take charge and conduct their own searches within the largest network of authentic and sincere marriage-minded Jewish singles.



He believes the success is nowhere more apparent than in the fact that 65% of all JWed marriages are woman initiated - where the first contact was made by a female member, reaching out to a male member.



As he conveys - in the traditional Jewish dating world, and certainly the frum world, very often it is the women who must play second-fiddle and wait by the phone as it were – and where taking the initiative may even be frowned upon.



He adds "With JWed, members know who they are, and know what they are looking for – and have little till no inhibitions in taking the driving seat."



With JWed.com averaging 8 marriages a month, it seems many are finding their soulmate at the right place.