Despite Inflation Rates, on Air Parking Sees No Drop in Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, has seen no drop in travel numbers despite rising inflation rates. According to an article on CNBC.com, almost a third of travelers, roughly about thirty-one percent, have stated they will be spending even more on travel for 2023 than they did for 2022.



"It's an amazing thing to see travel increasing rather than decreasing as prices rise," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's as if more people are going on vacation just to get away from it all. They're more determined than ever to enjoy themselves during these days."



According to the article, it would seem consumers are willing to pay more for travel in order to make the most of it. Even at today's high prices, travel numbers have met, if not exceeded, the numbers for 2019, and that is very good news.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



