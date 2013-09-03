Willingboro, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --DESTROY THE PERCEPTIONS: Liberate from the Residue of Slavery in a Changing Society



Destroy the Perceptions; a NON-FICTION book explores the contemporary Black male experience, by posing questions, as well as critiquing Black thought and behavior with the aim of re-energizing conversation within the Black communities. The book touches on topics, which appear to be on the tongue of most in the Black community. But because of various impediments, including fear of being considered not Black enough, Internalized racial oppression and Black denial—Black people do not express thoughts or take up conversations, as it might be deemed anti-social, anti-American, possibly anti-Black or anti-white in a supposedly post racial climate.



Thus, in this changing American landscape, with new movements (Latino and LGBT) displacing the Black agenda, the question is posed where do Black men stand? Destroy The Perceptions provides a frame work for answers and solutions to address the many impediments affecting the quality of life of a significant number of people of African descent in this space known as America. Destroy The Perceptions encourages dialogue to foster critical thinking. Looking at the complex and diverse populations recognized as the Black community. Moreover, asking Black men to look at their space more critically in this contemporary environment to address issues of self, family, and the community.



““The facing of so vast a prejudice could not but bring the inevitable self-questioning, self-disparagement, and lowering of ideals, which ever accompany repression and breed in an atmosphere of contempt and hate.” —W.E.B. Du Bois



About the Author: Baaki Tafiti Bell

Baaki Tafiti Bell is former Publisher of Blackvillages Magazine and recipient of the NAACP 2012 W.E.B Du Bois Journalism Award (S. Burlington), and currently Executive Director of the Tafiti Institute for Culture Awareness and Social Progression.



