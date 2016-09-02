Detailed Labor Day Mattress Sales Guide Released by Sleep Junkie

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Envisioned as a day to celebrate working Americans, Labor Day has also become synonymous leisure and retail sales. The mattress business continues to herald Labor Day as one of the top retail days of the year, and as such many retailers offer some of their best deals to draw shoppers.



In an effort to provide a resources for prospective bed buyers, the Sleep Junkie blog takes a look at this year's national Labor Day mattress sales in a newly-published guide. Titled, "Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sale from Sears, Macys & More", the website lists and compares the top deals in 2016 in addition to delivering useful tips for shoppers.



Though retailers present dozens of beds in their ads, Sleep Junkie researches reviews, specifications and value to provide a source for comparing offers side by side quickly. Editors also highlight a few Best Picks. This year, they include sales from Amerisleep, Mattress Firm, Astrabeds, and 1800Mattress.



For readers who prefer diving deeper in, Sleep Junkie provides a complete list of all deals on offer from national retail stores and bed dealers as well as brand websites. Retailers offering Labor Day mattress sales in 2016 include Sears, Macy's, Sleepy's, Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Serta, and more



Over two dozen beds are compared in detailed tables as well, grouped by price. This includes 13 beds under $1000, eight deals between $1000 and $2000, and 12 higher end luxury deals so readers can look at what is on offer within their ideal budget.



Following the discussion of what deals shoppers can expect to find, the blog looks at few pointers for finding the best mattress. Sleep Junkie mentions starting early, setting a budget, thoroughly researching beds and reviews, and taking care to avoid common sales pressures.



The website also provides several guides to different types of beds, sleep tips and brand comparisons as well for those seeking information on mattresses.



