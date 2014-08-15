Detroit to Windsor for Meningitis B Vaccination - Politicians and Families Cross the Boarder to Get Vaccinated

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Just last week the boarder patrol in Windsor stopped families bringing the second dosage of Bexsero into the country while other families carrying doses of Bexsero had been allowed to cross the border at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel mere hours earlier.



Alicia and Michael Stillman have been on a mission to get all kids and adults the Meningitis B vaccination. Since May they have taken 7 bus trips across the border, into Windsor, to get people vaccinated with the Bexsero Meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses and so far over 150 people have been on the bus and not just from Michigan. Families have traveled from New York Minnesota, California, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona. The youngest being 19 months old to the oldest being 76 years old. This vaccination is not just for college age students although many heard about this through an outbreak at Princeton University this past year.



Sunday, August 17th House of Representative, Erik Paulsen, from Minnesota will have his first dosage. Congressmen Paulsen has authored a letter trying to urge the FDA for a quick approval. Paulson states, "College students and their families shouldn't have to travel to Canada to receive a Meningitis B vaccine that is freely available in dozens of countries, but not in the United States," said Paulsen. "I will be joining parents and children who simply want to protect themselves from this preventable disease, but can't because of an outdated FDA process that is holding up the approval of this life-saving vaccine."



The Emily Stillman Fund will provide a bus that will transport (next on is Sunday, August 17th at 1:30pm 30057 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI to all registered participants. Passports are required. Participants will present their completed health and a signed waiver, to a waiting physician and nurse practitioners at a local Windsor Pharmacy the Stillman Family is working with. Once they approve the forms, the pharmacist will administer the vaccine. There are still spots available on upcoming bus trips. The cost of the two vaccines, together with the doctor consultation is $300.00 per person ($130 per dose plus $40 for the doctor visit). For more information on upcoming trips to Windsor look at www.foreveremily.org or email at emilystillmanfoundation@gmail.com.



Please take a look at today’s News:

Border battle: Officials stop families seeking potentially lifesaving meningitis shots Caravan to Canada aims to get college kids protected against strain not covered by US vaccines

By JoNel Aleccia / Fred Hutch News Service http://www.fhcrc.org/en/news/center-news/2014/08/Border-officials-stop-families-seeking-meningitis-vaccines.html



Media welcomed to bus departure Sunday August 17th 1:30pm



Sari M Cicurel

sari m productions

248-766-0945 (cell)

sari.cicurel@gmail.co ?m



House of Representative, Erik Paulsen (MN)

will take the bus from DETROIT TO WINDSOR FOR THE MENINGITIS B VACINATION?



Just last week the boarder patrol in Windsor stopped families bringing the second dosage of Bexsero into the country while other families carrying doses of Bexsero had been allowed to cross the border at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel mere hours earlier.



Alicia and Michael Stillman have been on a mission to get all kids and adults the Meningitis B vaccination. Since May they have taken 7 bus trips across the border, into Windsor, to get people vaccinated with the Bexsero Meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses and so far over 150 people have been on the bus and not just from Michigan. Families have traveled from New York Minnesota, California, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona. The youngest being 19 months old to the oldest being 76 years old. This vaccination is not just for college age students although many heard about this through an outbreak at Princeton University this past year.



Sunday, August 17th House of Representative, Erik Paulsen, from Minnesota will have his first dosage. Congressmen Paulsen has authored a letter trying to urge the FDA for a quick approval. Paulson states, "College students and their families shouldn't have to travel to Canada to receive a Meningitis B vaccine that is freely available in dozens of countries, but not in the United States," said Paulsen. "I will be joining parents and children who simply want to protect themselves from this preventable disease, but can't because of an outdated FDA process that is holding up the approval of this life-saving vaccine."



The Emily Stillman Fund will provide a bus that will transport (next on is Sunday, August 17th at 1:30pm 30057 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI to all registered participants. Passports are required. Participants will present their completed health and a signed waiver, to a waiting physician and nurse practitioners at a local Windsor Pharmacy the Stillman Family is working with. Once they approve the forms, the pharmacist will administer the vaccine. There are still spots available on upcoming bus trips. The cost of the two vaccines, together with the doctor consultation is $300.00 per person ($130 per dose plus $40 for the doctor visit). For more information on upcoming trips to Windsor look at www.foreveremily.org or email at emilystillmanfoundation@gmail.com.



Please take a look at today’s News:

Border battle: Officials stop families seeking potentially lifesaving meningitis shots Caravan to Canada aims to get college kids protected against strain not covered by US vaccines

By JoNel Aleccia / Fred Hutch News Service http://www.fhcrc.org/en/news/center-news/2014/08/Border-officials-stop-families-seeking-meningitis-vaccines.html