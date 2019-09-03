DevelopIntelligence Named One of the Most Impactful Education Companies in America

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --The technical training experts who power DevelopIntelligence's highly customized learning solutions earned another accolade this week. Inc. magazine acknowledged the small, privately-held company for its consistent growth and profitability in its annual Inc. 5000 list.



For their 2019 list, DevelopIntelligence has been honored as the 46th fastest growing education in the country, and the top five fastest-growing companies specifically focused on technical learning, with 129% growth and $8.1 million in revenue.



Launched in 2003 by entrepreneur and career technologist Kelby Zorgdrager, DevelopIntelligence operates from a rather edgy philosophy: The corporate learning environment for technologists is fundamentally broken. Technologists depend on continuous learning to succeed, but the hands-off, one-size-fits-all approach to technical training is failing them. Instead, learning content should embrace technologists as individuals.



From a business perspective, building a learning-centric business around that philosophy is working quite well. By creating adaptive, contextual learning experiences that inspire trust and a growth mindset, DevelopIntelligence not only provides the most up-to-date, high-quality training, its practitioner/instructors consistently promote record levels of engagement and a desire for continuous learning in technical talent.



"We're grateful for this acknowledgment. It never would have happened without our partners and clients and their willingness to consider new methods and strategies to train developers and engineers," said Zorgdrager, CEO/Founder, DevelopIntelligence. "Learning is the brain fuel for innovation and growth. Developers need frequent infusions in order to survive, thrive and innovate in today's highly evolving technical landscape. It's our pleasure and privilege to participate in providing the brain fuel to the world's most innovative companies."



For more information, visit https://www.developintelligence.com.



About DevelopIntelligence

DevelopIntelligence is an award-winning managed learning solutions company based in Boulder Colorado. With highly customized learning offerings in all of the latest emerging and established technologies, DI is a valued business partner for some of the most successful technology companies in the global marketplace.



