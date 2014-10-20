Development of New HPV Urine Test; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



An experimental urine test to detect the presence of HPV is being developed. The test is designed to be taken at home. Dr. Neha Pathak and her team of researchers wrote that “testing urine for HPV has good accuracy when compared to testing samples taken from the cervix for HPV.” (1) Dr. Pathak is a resident in obstetrics and gynecology and research fellow at Queen Mary University of London, England. Dr. Pathak continued, writing that “The test could be done at home, and then interpreted by medical professionals.” (1) For the moment, this test is only available to participants in the study. This means the test has not been approved for the general public.



Testing for the HPV virus is important since the virus establishes a life-long, latent infection. In fact, one study implies that detecting the latent HPV through the HPV test is a better diagnostic tool than identifying abnormal cells via the Pap smear test. “Primary HPV testing every three years might provide as much, if not more, reassurance against precancer and cancer, compared to primary Pap testing every three years and cotesting (using both the HPV test and Pap test) every five years.” (2) The CBCD believes this is yet another confirmation of Dr. Hanan Polansky’s discovery of Microcompetition that identified latent viral DNA as the cause of cancer.



It is important to remember that whether a woman chooses the HPV test or Pap test (or the HPV urine test when it becomes available), the makers of the HPV vaccine recommend continued cervical screening, even after vaccination. This is because the HPV vaccine only protects against 4 strains of HPV. In fact, the makers of the HPV vaccine say that the vaccine “does not prevent all types of cervical cancer, so it’s important for women to continue routine cervical cancer screenings.” (3) The CBCD believes it is also important for women to take a natural HPV remedy like Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which contain a formula designed to reduce the numbers of latent HPV in the body.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



While some scientists now recommend the HPV test over the Pap test, the Pap test is still used by doctors more often. At least 18 women and patient advocacy groups currently say that women should continue to get a pap smear regularly. These groups, however, are against the HPV test. According to The National Alliance for Hispanic Health, “Pap smear screening has long been a reliable method for cervical cancer detection and a DNA test, though more technologically advanced, could possibly lead to confusion for patients, higher costs and over treatment.” (4).



“Though the procedure may seem easier and less intimidating, especially for young girls, the Alliance and other groups express concern about how general HPV screening is not appropriate because not all girls who have HPV are going to develop cervical cancer.” (4)



The CBCD agrees with some of these objections since, according to Dr. Hanan Polansky’s discovery, it is the concentration of latent HPV, and not the presence of HPV alone, that is the determining factor in the development of cancer. In other words, according to the Microcompetition discovery, high concentration of latent HPV will cause cancer, while low concentrations will not. Therefore, detection of HPV is only partially helpful as a warning sign of cancer.



What treatments are available that target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



“We believe that whether a woman chooses an HPV test or the Pap test, she should get tested regularly. In addition, we recommend that they take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural products was designed to target latent viruses, including HPV.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



References:



(1) WebMD.com – Doheny, K. Urine Test for HPV Works Well, Analysis Finds. Published September 16, 2014.



(2) MPR.com – HPV Test Every 3 Years Better Than Pap Test. Published July 28, 2014.



(3) Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(4) Latino group advises against DNA Pap smear alternative. Published on April 19, 2014.