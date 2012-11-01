Devin Homes Engages Majic Wheels Corp for Phase 2 of Residential Site Work Project

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2012 --Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCQB: MJWL), a Delaware corporation which operates a business line of roll off dumpster rentals, site work services, construction and foreclosure cleanup, junk removal and moving services, has announced that Devin Homes has engaged MW Dumpster Services, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of MJWL for phase two of a 10 acre site clearing residential project that includes pond digging, storm water management and land clearing in North Fort Myers Florida.



"We are pleased to continue working with Devin Homes on this large residential project.” stated Denise Houghtaling, CEO of the MJWL.



About Majic Wheels Inc.

Majic Wheels Inc., a Delaware corporation located in Ft. Myers, Florida, is a rapidly growing company that intends to continue its growth and expansion in major US markets. The Company plans leveraging its operating division and management team to expand into additional major market sectors. The company operates the Southwest Florida Franchise of College Hunks Haul Junk and College Hunks Moving. The company's waste management and site work division provides services that include roll off dumpster rentals, site work services, construction and foreclosure cleanup and junk removal services.



