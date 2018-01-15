Devine's Office Supplies Partners with BizIQ

Woodward, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --Devine's Office Supplies, a company that specializes in providing a wide variety of office supplies and repair services to individuals and companies in the Woodward, Oklahoma area, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm specializing in services for North American small businesses.



By collaborating with BizIQ, Devine's Office Supplies will enhance its marketing efforts and build on its existing customer base throughout Oklahoma. BizIQ's strategy focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies like Devine's Office Supplies when using Google to find local businesses. In addition, BizIQ has created a new company website for the office supply store in Woodward, OK, and its marketing campaign will include bimonthly blog posts and be geared toward encouraging regular connections between the company and its customers.



The new website created by BizIQ for Devine's Office Supplies prioritizes timely, relevant and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the new website content will be professionally written, and the site will offer a number of ways for current and prospective customers to reach out to the company and learn more about office supplies and computer repair in Woodward, OK.



"We are thrilled to take this next step in our marketing efforts so we can help more people than ever in Oklahoma with their office supply needs," said Chris Devine, owner of Devine's Office Supplies. "People are always in need of office supplies, equipment and repair services, and we have the experience and customer service capabilities needed to develop outstanding working relationships with individuals and businesses alike."



About Devine's Office Supplies

Devine's Office Supplies has been in operation since 1939, and has stayed in the same family for generations. In that time, it has provided countless customers with outstanding products and services.



For more information, visit http://www.devinesinc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.