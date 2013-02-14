New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Dewmar International BMC Inc. (OTC:DEWM) is trading in the range of $0.0039 and $0.206 in its current trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 31.737 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 631K shares. The stock is currently at $0.0145, up 302.78 percent from its previous close. Dewmar International has its first resistance level at $0.03. If the stock breaches this level, it may go touch $0.14. Dewmar International has its first support at $0.01.



The company announced its new distribution channel for Lean Slow Motion Picture in Trinidad & Tobago. Dewmar International is based out of Mississippi.



Find out where DEWM could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DEWM



Nestle (OTC:NSRGY) shows neutral trend as the stock made sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $68.19 and remained in $68.08 and $68.40 price range during the session. The stock is 2.92 percent lower at $68.12. Nestle’s first support level is at $67.45. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $66.34. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $68.64. Nestle traded 347k shares so far.



The company is based out of Switzerland and deals in beverages and food products. Nestle reported $11.55 billion in net income for FY2012.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on NSRGY here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/

Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009