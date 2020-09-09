Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --Dexatel is an omnichannel solution provider in the Cloud Communications industry spanning its affairs for more than five years. The company provides a wide range of services, including International calls, Carrier services, SMS and A2P messaging. The Dexatel Platform is custom-made, where businesses can fulfill their communication needs directly- online, or simply automate via a seamless API integration; making Dexatel the go-to-company.



CapacityMedia has recently announced the shortlist for Global Carrier Awards 2020, where Dexatel is nominated for the Best Pan-European Wholesale category. The European-based company, with offices in Estonia and Armenia, is a first-time nominee in the award, and has made its mark in the industry.



Gegham Azatyan, the Founder of Dexatel OU, said: "We are very happy and were pleasantly surprised to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, especially to share the nomination with such outstanding companies, like A1 Telekom Austria Group Wholesale, CenturyLink and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. Our company has continued its business delivering its top-notch services to its Partners worldwide, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 has proven to be an outstanding year for us. We continue to conquer new markets and new horizons, providing our clients with state-of-the-art technology".



The virtual award ceremony will take place on October 22nd, where the winners will be announced, and you, most certainly, can be a part of it; for the registration of your complimentary ticket, please visit here.



The Cloud Communications industry is expanding fast and growing by the minute to strive for newer and better solutions: Dexatel is a huge part of this vast family, whose business is being recognized by its peers and clients.



For more information on Dexatel, please visit website.