Dexatel Wins Stevie Awards 2020

Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2020 --Wow, what an honor this is! Dexatel has won the Stevie Awards in the International Business Awards 2020 program.



It gives us great pleasure to announce that Dexatel is the Gold Stevie Winner of 2020 in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year- Europe category.



The award has been recognizing the achievements and contributions of organizations worldwide, since 2002 and gaining its reputation as the world's premier business awards. The latter has eight programs, each with its own categories. The winners will be presented with a Gold statue on December 1st at a virtual ceremony. Visit here for the full list of winners.



Gegham Azatyan, the Founder of Dexatel OU, said: "We are very humbled by this news, this is truly amazing. Soon after being shortlisted at the Global Carrier Awards for the Best Pan-European Wholesale Category, winning the Gold Stevie Awards is an honor. It was a matter of days' difference, and this past week was a great time for us as the recognition of our achievements and contributions to the industry. We are very excited to win and bring home the Gold. We are currently working on the finishing touches of our new website, which will mark the beginning of Dexatel's Retail solutions as well. The fall of the year seems like a summer-rise for Dexatel.



We would like to express our gratitude to the Judges at the Stevie Awards for this esteemed honour. The fruit-bearings from the aftermath of the lockdown have been truly amazing; we accept no limitations and no obstacles. Regardless of the challenges we have faced and might do so in the future, Dexatel will continue to provide the best of its products and services to its customers."



Dexatel is an omnichannel solution provider in the Cloud Communications industry spanning its affairs for more than five years. The company provides a wide range of services, including International calls, Carrier services, SMS and A2P messaging. The Dexatel Platform is custom-made, where businesses can fulfill their communication needs directly- online, or simply automate via a seamless API integration; making Dexatel the go-to-company.



For more information about Dexatel, please visit our website.