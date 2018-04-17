DFM Development Services Completing LEED Certified Projects in Greater DC Area

Falls Church, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --DFM Development Services is committed to projects that are LEED Certified. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Leadership and is a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) to evaluate the environmental performance of a building and encourage market transformation towards sustainable design. It is used as the common rating system around the world as well. These buildings save water, energy, and resources and are less wasteful in comparison to regular buildings.



DFM Development Services works with mostly real estate owners including developers, corporations, institutions, and homebuilders. However, their clients also include owner's reps, GC's, Construction Managers, civil engineers, and architects. DFM helps clients work through the "red tape" of their projects. These services include managing the entire bond release process, permit expediting and tracking, storm water/SWPPP/BMP inspections, and dry utility design and coordination.



"Working with clients on LEED certified projects is always rewarding," says DFM Development Services Melissa Diaz, Director of Permitting Services. "We have found that we can give our clients top-notch, affordable services, while contributing to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency."



The many practices used for LEED certifications can result in continued energy and cost savings all around, as well as better indoor air quality and plenty of daylight. Recent studies have shown that workers that work on LEED certified projects have higher labor productivity, stay at jobs longer, and have increased days worked. All these benefits were direct influences company's profits because salaries are generally the largest expense for companies that occupy the spaces.



DFM is currently working on and has completed many LEED buildings including: the Fish Market and other buildings at the Wharf, The Apollo luxury apartments, multiple buildings in the Union Market neighborhood, and at The Yards.