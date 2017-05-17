D.FrogStudio Is Turning Personalities, Pets, and Animals Into Beautiful Hand-Drawn Cartoons

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --D.FrogStudio, the revolutionary new animation studio turning everyday personalities, pets, and animals into beautiful hand-drawn cartoons is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Many of the world's most famous cartoon characters were based off of real life people and personalities. In the days of hand-drawn animation, many artists worked with actors as reference models to help them flesh out characters' mannerisms. D.FrogStudio is bringing this magic back with their animation studio that promises to turn anyone into a beautiful hand draw image.



"I am a trained cartoonist specializing in hand drawing cartoon characters based on real personalities, animals and pets. A short while ago, a good friend of mine inspired me by asking me to draw a cartoon character of himself for his birthday. Instead of using PC software to convert his photo into a cartoon picture, I took this opportunity as a challenge to see if I can do better than those existing software," says founder Brian. "The result was surprising -- the cartoon picture of my friend that I created was much more lively, more balanced in texture, and most importantly I could add many missing elements to the picture."



To get started, customers need to simply send picture that they want the artist to cartoonize. It must be a photo of a human, pet, or animal (though no birds are allowed at this time). Customers can then select a wreath to frame their image with a final touch. Once complete, the customer will own all copyrights to that cartoon character.



"Unlike other software that proclaims to be capable of achieving similar great visual results, please have a look the following cartoon characters that I've created for other people, I am sure you can tell the difference yourself," adds Brian.



The D.FrogStudio crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2qqiL2q