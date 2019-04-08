DFW 1% Listings Teams Up with BizIQ

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --DFW 1% Listings, a real estate agency serving homeowners in Texas, recently entered a partnership with Phoenix-based creative marketing firm BizIQ.



Through this partnership, DFW 1% Listings aims to expand its online reach to attract new home buyers and sellers. The BizIQ partnership will allow the company to showcase its expertise in the real estate industry through online blog posts and other content.



BizIQ is a company known for its digital marketing strategies and search engine optimization (SEO) tactics. Using advanced SEO, BizIQ intends to help DFW 1% Listings improve its search engine rankings in local search results and build a stronger brand image. By targeting specific geographic areas, BizIQ can help improve the company's client base.



"Since 2011, we have been helping homeowners buy and sell their properties for a lower cost than other agencies in the area. Our goal is to help our clients save money through the home selling process," says Katherine Hubbard of DFW 1% Listings. "Through this new venture with BizIQ, we'll be able to help even more clients through the real estate process, and we are so excited for the opportunity."



DFW 1% Listings uses a decade of real estate experience to assist in the home buying and selling processes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As a discount real estate agency in Keller, TX, the company charges smaller listing fees of 1 percent compared to its competition, resulting in greater savings for sellers.



The company prides itself on quality service and expertise, in addition to the cost savings. DFW 1% Listings is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors and the MetroTex Association of Realtors.



To learn more about DFW 1% Listings and its real estate services, visit the company's website at http://www.dfw1percent.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.