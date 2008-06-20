D/FW Area Businesses Have a Great Opportunity to Reduce Operating Expenses With the Opening of a New Alliance Cost Containment Location

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2008 -- A new Alliance Cost Containment location has opened in the Dallas/Ft Worth Metroplex to help companies in the area increase profitability by reducing operating expenses. The new ACC franchise is owned and operated by Chris Carroll. Chris, who is originally from Arlington, TX, is a well-rounded professional whose career began as an electronics technician. He migrated to the IT field as a technologist and then into the IT executive ranks. In recent years, Chris has specialized in project and program management, including project portfolio management and is certified as a project management professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute.



“With the opening of an Alliance Cost Containment business in the D/FW area, businesses now have a wide range of new tools available to assist in reducing overhead costs,” said Carroll. “Using the negotiated national purchasing contracts and proprietary methodology of Alliance Cost Containment, we can review costs and offer savings opportunities in over two dozen expense areas. And since all work is done on a contingent fee, gain-sharing basis, clients incur no costs unless and until we save them money.”



Some of the expense areas reviewed for clients include:



Office/computer supplies & equipment

Printing/Forms/Promotional

Telecom (landline & wireless)

Energy / Utilities

Facilities/Safety/Janitorial/MRO

Fleet Vehicles / Lift Trucks/ Fuel

Waste disposal services

Uniforms

Temporary staffing

Payroll services/Benefits

Pagers & cellular telephones

Coffee & beverage services

Industrial gases and welding supplies

Copy equipment & supplies

Telephone systems

Express mail services

Credit Card merchant fees

Shipping

Tax Recovery

Packaging supplies / Corrugated



About Alliance Cost Containment

Alliance Cost Containment is a national procurement services company that helps businesses and organizations significantly reduce operating expenses. Founded in 1992 in Louisville, KY, ACC has grown to be one of the largest cost management consulting firms in the country with 38 professionals located throughout the United States and Mexico. Companies served over the years include manufacturers, retailers, professional service firms, educational institutions and not-for-profit organizations.

