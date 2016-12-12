DG Interconnect and Caton Connector to Merge

Kingston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --Representatives from Caton Connector and DG Interconnect announced this week that the two companies will be merging on December 31, 2016. The merger will result in DG Interconnect becoming a product and market development group within Caton Connector Corporation.



The merger builds on the capabilities of the companies and intends to enhance the viability and future of Caton Connector. The merger also broadens Caton's product offering and market presence in industries it has been serving since 1973.



To execute this transition smoothly, key personnel will help drive ongoing initiatives: Chuck Saba will step into the VP of Engineering position, and David Galambos will be named VP of Caton, while Chris Behning will be Product Group Manager of the DGI products, and Gary Paul will be Product Group Manager of the Caton products.



Caton President and CEO Dan Galambos asserts that this is a positive and exciting transition for both companies, and praises all parties involved who are "working together with a collaborative spirit towards the common goal of making Caton an even stronger interconnect supplier."



About Caton Connector

For more than 40 years, Caton Connector has been the preferred source for high-voltage connectors and cable assemblies. Building on the demands of the Defense, Utility, Avionics, Semiconductor and High Voltage Power Supply markets, Caton has developed the most reliable interconnect solutions for leaders of these markets.



About DG Interconnect

DG Interconnect is an advanced interconnect solutions provider. A specialist in instrumentation applications, DGI differentiates itself from its competition through product innovation and a rapid response to custom requirements. DG Interconnect is committed to providing interconnect solutions that not only meet specification, but serve to enhance the design and utility of the products to which they are applied.