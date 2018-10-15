DiaEx Not Just for the Diamond Industry, Crypto World Awaits Launch

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --DiaEx is a blockchain based diamond exchange, the powerful application has been designed to support both, B2B and B2C transactions. The diamond exchange is one of the major components of the Glitzkoin project.



The project evolved from the mind of a second generation diamond veteran. It is therefore no surprise that the diamond community, eagerly awaits the release of the DiaEx application. This is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.



It is not just the diamond industry that has been waiting for the DiaEx to be fully implemented, seasoned crypto world participants are also closely monitoring the development phase of the Glitzkoin project. They seem to sense a potential for price appreciation of the GTN crypto token.



The diamond trading platform adds a new dimension to the $90 billion diamond industry. Buyers and sellers of all sizes and located at any point on the globe, can deal directly on the DiaEx exchange – no brokers and middlemen. Devoid of middlemen commissions and profit margins, diamonds listed on the exchange would have a more realistic pricing structure.



The GTN token would be the mode of payment used to settle payments on the exchange. Diamond buyers looking to complete their purchase transactions, would buy the token from the exchanges on which it is listed. Crypto space participants realize that, this is something that would generate a steady stream of demand for the token.



Crypto enthusiasts are keen to participate in projects where, they see a potential for high token demand. This generally translates into crypto world activity on the exchange. Glitzkoin is one of the very few blockchain projects to offer, multiple demand streams for its token. The crypto world has always been a strong supporter of the project. This was visible right through the ICO process, that was successfully completed in June 2018. With the GTN token trading on Stellar resources (Stellarport), crypto space participants continue to be active on the token.



Considering that the Glitzkoin ICO closed (June 2018) with a token price of $0.20, the trading price range of $0.18 to $0.22 is very impressive. A large percentage of cryptos launched in 2018, have lost as much as 40% to 70% of their ICO value. Robust crypto community trading activity in the GTN token, has undoubtedly allowed the crypto to maintain a consistent price range.



It would not be wrong to say that crypto world participants are now scrutinizing projects more closely. Projects like Glitzkoin that have a direct relation with a real world business, should attract a positive response. It is high time that the tech world, made an effort to interact with the business community – and vice versa.



www.glitzkoin.com