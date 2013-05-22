Diagnose Organizational Health with the Leadership Intelligence System

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2013 --To better diagnose and analyze the level of employee engagement and cultural health of organizations, DecisionWise, Inc. will release the most advanced online employee engagement survey and reporting system: the Leadership Intelligence® System. The system not only provides HR managers with powerful analytic tools, but also enables executive teams to pinpoint specific actions that will improve organization effectiveness.



“Executives and managers looking to get a snapshot of overall levels of employee engagement in the company will have all of their immediate questions answered on the system’s dashboard. From there, leaders can dig deeper into their survey data to identify the action items that they can take to immediately begin improving organizational health,” reports DecisionWise Director of Client Services, Kristin Champan.



The diagnostic and analytic power of the Leadership Intelligence® System is augmented by DecisionWise project managers and consultants who are experts on employee engagement and work behind the scenes to detect trends and significant findings in the data.



About DecisionWise, Inc.

DecisionWise, Inc. is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching, and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching, and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996, is privately owned, and operates in over 60 countries. DecisionWise conducts surveys in over 30 languages.