DialMyCalls Offers 2016 Tweet for Success College Scholarship

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Anticipation is high as college students eagerly await the beginning of the upcoming 2016 fall semester. In an effort to help students pay tuition, DialMyCalls.com has launched its fourth annual "Tweet For Success Scholarship Contest" - students will have a chance at winning one of four (4) $250 scholarships. The Twitter-inspired contest has seen an amazing turnout each year as thousands of students put their social media skills to good use, trying to win extra cash for college.



This year the company has asked students, in 140 characters or less, to explain career goals that you would like to have accomplished 10 years from now. Submissions have already began pouring in and the company is on track to beat last year's record which was just shy of 14,000 witty, twitter-inspired blurbs of text.



Every tweet that is submitted into the scholarship contest will be reviewed and approved by the staff members of DialMyCalls. Students that receive staff approval will be sent an email with a personal URL to acquire votes for their submission – increase the chance of winning a scholarship by sharing the submission on all social media outlets to acquire as many votes as possible. Two (2) of the $250 scholarships will be awarded to the contest submissions with the most votes while the other two (2) will be selected by DialMyCalls staff members.



The 2016 DialMyCalls.com Tweet For Success Scholarship Contest ends on September 22, 2016 and the four winners will be notified within 7 days after the contest deadline – winners will be officially announced once verified.



Enter for a chance to win one of four (4) $250 scholarships by submitting a unique Twitter-inspired message, in 140 characters or less, explaining career goals that you would like to have accomplished 10 years from now. To view the official rules/guidelines and enter a submission for DialMyCalls' fourth annual Tweet For Success Scholarship Contest, please visit www.DialMyCalls.com.



About DialMyCalls

DialMyCalls.com offers an extremely effective and efficient voice broadcasting and SMS text messaging service. Schools all across the United States have been utilizing the school notification system offered by the company to keep in contact with faculty, students and parents via phone call, text message and email. Year after year DialMyCalls continues to offer upcoming college students the chance to win a scholarship by entering their annual Tweet For Success Scholarship Contest.



For more information, please visit http://www.dialmycalls.com or call 800-928-2086. You can also email tsmith@ontimetelecom.com for additional information.